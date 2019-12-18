Here & Now
House Debates And Set To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment05:26Play
House lawmakers are debating the two articles of impeachment against President Trump ahead of a full House vote.
If passed, Trump will become just the third U.S. president to be impeached. It will then be passed on to the Senate for a possible trial.
Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).
This segment aired on December 18, 2019.
