House Debates And Set To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment
December 18, 2019
House lawmakers are debating the two articles of impeachment against President Trump ahead of a full House vote.

If passed, Trump will become just the third U.S. president to be impeached. It will then be passed on to the Senate for a possible trial.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).

This segment aired on December 18, 2019.

