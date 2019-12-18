On Dec. 18, 1998, House lawmakers opened debate on articles of impeachment against former President Bill Clinton. On Wednesday, 21 years later to the day, the House is debating articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The House eventually impeached Clinton and lawmakers are expected to do the same when the articles of impeachment against Trump come up for a vote.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about this moment in the country's history.