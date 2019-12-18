Nashville Bookstore Vows To Defend Its Turf As Amazon Opens Across The Street05:46
December 18, 2019
  • Rachel Iacovone, WPLN
Books are seen at Amazon Books in Manhattan as the online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc. opens its first New York City bookstore. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
It's a David and Goliath story: Amazon has opened a brick-and-mortar bookstore across the street from one of Nashville's beloved independent bookstores.

But bestselling author Ann Patchett, a co-owner of Parnassus Books, says her bookstore is here to stay.

Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone) of WPLN reports.

This segment aired on December 18, 2019.

