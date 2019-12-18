Here & Now
Nashville Bookstore Vows To Defend Its Turf As Amazon Opens Across The Street05:46Play
It's a David and Goliath story: Amazon has opened a brick-and-mortar bookstore across the street from one of Nashville's beloved independent bookstores.
But bestselling author Ann Patchett, a co-owner of Parnassus Books, says her bookstore is here to stay.
Rachel Iacovone (@racheliacovone) of WPLN reports.
This segment aired on December 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news