Here & Now
7 Democratic Presidential Candidates Prepare To Debate05:14Play
Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president will face off Thursday in Los Angeles for the party's sixth debate this year.
The debate is co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico and comes one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news