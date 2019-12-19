7 Democratic Presidential Candidates Prepare To Debate05:14
December 19, 2019
Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president will face off Thursday in Los Angeles for the party's sixth debate this year.

The debate is co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico and comes one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).

This segment aired on December 19, 2019.

