Affordable Care Act Mandate Struck Down By Court05:38
December 19, 2019
An important portion of the Affordable Care Act has been struck down by a federal appeals court, which ruled that the mandate that requires people to have health insurance is unconstitutional.

The court is sending the case to a lower court to rule on whether the rest of the ACA can stand without the mandate.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about what the ruling means for the ACA.

This segment aired on December 19, 2019.

