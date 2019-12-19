Feud Between FedEx, Amazon Intensifies03:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The dispute between Amazon and FedEx is heating up amid the busiest shopping season of the year.

This week, Amazon announced that it's temporarily blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx's ground and home delivery services for Prime orders. This comes months after FedEx ended its express U.S. shipping and ground delivery contracts with Amazon.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about how this ongoing spat is impacting earnings and the future of shipping.

This segment aired on December 19, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news