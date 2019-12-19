The dispute between Amazon and FedEx is heating up amid the busiest shopping season of the year.

This week, Amazon announced that it's temporarily blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx's ground and home delivery services for Prime orders. This comes months after FedEx ended its express U.S. shipping and ground delivery contracts with Amazon.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about how this ongoing spat is impacting earnings and the future of shipping.