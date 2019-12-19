Here & Now
It's the annual Christmas music DJ Session!
Host Jeremy Hobson's childhood DJ, Mike Haile from WHMS in Champaign, Illinois, brings us five nostalgic classics.
Music From The Segment
Wham!, "Last Christmas"
Brenda Lee, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"
Harry Simeone Chorale, "The Little Drummer Boy"
Jimmy Durante, "Frosty The Snowman"
Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters, "Mele Kalikimaka"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
