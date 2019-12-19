Here & Now
It's not baseball season right now but there is plenty of baseball news.
There have been some huge contracts for free agent players, like pitcher Gerrit Cole's $324 million contract with the Yankees, but there's also an ugly dispute between Major League Baseball and the minor leagues.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
