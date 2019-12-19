Here & Now
Increased Subway Policing Sparks Protest In New York City05:53Play
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City has approved a plan to hire 500 additional transit officers dedicated to patrolling the city's subways.
Protests against the increased police presence in the subway began in early November following a series of viral videos of subway arrests.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Terry Nguyen (@terrygtnguyen), a reporter with Vox's The Goods.
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news