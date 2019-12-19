Here & Now
The Scottish National Party (SNP) gained 13 seats in the British Parliament in this month's general election. The party now has 48 members of Parliament, third behind the Conservatives and Labour.
The SNP gains have renewed calls for another independence referendum.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Scottish National Party MP Carol Monaghan (@cmonaghanSNP).
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
