We hear and heed the warnings every year around this time: Beware of porch pirates, thieves who snatch those precious holiday packages from your porch.
According to analysis by The New York Times, nearly 2 million packages are stolen or go missing every day across the country.
Denver, where the police department has been tracking package theft since 2015, has seen a 68% uptick in reported thefts.
Here & Now talks with Denver police officer Bob Anderson about what we can do this holiday season to avoid getting our packages stolen.
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
