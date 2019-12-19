Here & Now
What's Next On Trump Impeachment After Partisan Vote04:17Play
What happens now? House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump Wednesday night, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi now appears to be holding off sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenic Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss the next steps on impeachment.
This segment aired on December 19, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news