Georgia's Secretary of State reinstated 22,000 of the more than 300,000 voters that were purged from the rolls earlier this week.

Fair Fight, a voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams, sued to block Monday's purge and is fighting for the reinstatement of 100,000 more voters.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Emil Moffatt (@EmilMoffatt) of WABE in Atlanta for the latest.