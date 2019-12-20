After Massive Voter Roll Purge, Georgia Restores Thousands Of Voters06:27
December 20, 2019
Georgia's Secretary of State reinstated 22,000 of the more than 300,000 voters that were purged from the rolls earlier this week.

Fair Fight, a voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams, sued to block Monday's purge and is fighting for the reinstatement of 100,000 more voters.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Emil Moffatt (@EmilMoffatt) of WABE in Atlanta for the latest.

This segment aired on December 20, 2019.

