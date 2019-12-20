Millions of seniors are food insecure. Meals on Wheels, a network of 5,000 programs across the country, helps many of them stay in their homes as they age.

But the program is serving 21 million fewer meals today than in 2005 because of relatively flat funding from Congress.

Host Peter O'Dowd speaks with Meals on Wheels America CEO and President Ellie Hollander. She runs the umbrella group that fundraises and advocates for Meals on Wheels programs, and she tells us about the national need for this population.