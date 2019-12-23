Here & Now
From Obama To Trump: A Head-Spinning Political Decade05:14Play
It's been a head-spinning political decade. It started with Barack Obama as president. It ends with President Trump impeached and running for re-election.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about his article with fellow Princeton historian Kevin Kruse in USA Today.
This segment aired on December 23, 2019.
