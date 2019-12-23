Here & Now
A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure. There is renewed concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions during stalled nuclear negotiations with the U.S.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Joel Wit (@Joel_Wit38), senior fellow at the Henry Stimson Center and director of the 38 North project, which offers analysis on North Korea.
This segment aired on December 23, 2019.
