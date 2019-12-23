Why White-Collar Workers In The U.S. Work Such Long Hours05:59
December 23, 2019
Researchers have long known that Americans work longer than their counterparts in most other rich countries.

But there is a big debate about why. A new paper suggests the trend is especially pronounced among white-collar workers, and that the internet and computing have something to do with it.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.

