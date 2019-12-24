Here & Now
'Little Women' Filmmakers Aim For Authenticity05:36Play
The new film "Little Women," based on Louisa May Alcott's popular novel, is set in mid-1800s Massachusetts. The filmmakers made sure every detail — including the food, furniture and geographic locations — were "period-perfect."
Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) of WBUR has the story.
This segment aired on December 24, 2019.
