December 24, 2019
While the national poverty rate dropped from 13% in 2016 to 12% in 2018, it grew in one-third of U.S. counties — mostly in rural, southern states.

Among the poorest counties, the poverty rate is now around 40%, despite the fact that the official unemployment rate may hover around 3%.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about what explains the discrepancy.

This segment aired on December 24, 2019.

