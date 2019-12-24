Here & Now
All-female teams of tech company founders raised a record $3.3 billion from venture capitalists this year, according to new data out this month from the market research firm PitchBook. But gender discrimination is still a major problem in tech.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor-at-large at Recode.
This segment aired on December 24, 2019.
