December 24, 2019
All-female teams of tech company founders raised a record $3.3 billion from venture capitalists this year, according to new data out this month from the market research firm PitchBook. But gender discrimination is still a major problem in tech.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with  Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor-at-large at Recode.

This segment aired on December 24, 2019.

