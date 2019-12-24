5 Songs That Defined The Decade11:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 24, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Stefan Gordy (a.k.a. Redfoo) and Skyler Gordy (a.k.a. SkyBlu) of LMFAO perform at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Stefan Gordy (a.k.a. Redfoo) and Skyler Gordy (a.k.a. SkyBlu) of LMFAO perform at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Billboard's senior director of charts Gary Trust (@gthot20) reviews the decade's top songs.

The list includes hits from Maroon 5, LMFAO and The Chainsmokers.

Billboard's Decade-End Hot 100 Songs

1. Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"

2. LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, "Party Rock Anthem"

3. Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"

4. The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"

5. Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

This segment aired on December 24, 2019.

Related:

Tonya Mosley Twitter Co-host, Here & Now
Tonya Mosley is the third co-host of Here & Now, based in Los Angeles.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news