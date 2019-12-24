Here & Now
What Potential Mass Graves Discovery Means For Tulsa, Oklahoma06:02Play
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, scientists recently announced evidence that two sites in the city could be mass graves. The community has long suspected there were mass graves of victims of the 1921 brutal race massacre in Tulsa's African American Greenwood section.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Phil Armstrong, project director at the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
This segment aired on December 24, 2019.
