Here & Now
Sold In America: The Human Cost Of Fashion09:43Play
Have you ever considered where your clothes come from?
More than 97% of apparel sold in the U.S. is made overseas, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Maxine Bédat (@maxinebedat), founder and director of the New Standard Insitute, an online database for designers and brands who want to become more sustainable.
This segment aired on December 24, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news