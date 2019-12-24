Sold In America: The Human Cost Of Fashion09:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 24, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A label inside an item of clothing reading "Made in China." (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
A label inside an item of clothing reading "Made in China." (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Have you ever considered where your clothes come from?

More than 97% of apparel sold in the U.S. is made overseas, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Maxine Bédat (@maxinebedat), founder and director of the New Standard Insitute, an online database for designers and brands who want to become more sustainable.

This segment aired on December 24, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news