Artificial Food Colors In Holiday Treats May Adversely Affect Children
December 25, 2019
  • Lesley McClurg, KQED
It's not just sugar that may be causing hyperactivity or increased attention deficit disorder in kids, especially around the holidays when they're eating a lot of sweets.

Artificial food dyes may also impact behavior, though some scientists say there aren't enough studies to warrant action.

Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) of KQED has the story.

This segment aired on December 25, 2019.

