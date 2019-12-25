Here & Now
Artificial Food Colors In Holiday Treats May Adversely Affect Children
It's not just sugar that may be causing hyperactivity or increased attention deficit disorder in kids, especially around the holidays when they're eating a lot of sweets.
Artificial food dyes may also impact behavior, though some scientists say there aren't enough studies to warrant action.
Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg) of KQED has the story.
This segment aired on December 25, 2019.
