December 25, 2019
There are more barrels of bourbon in Kentucky today than at any point since the 1970s.

According to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, there are more than 7 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky — a state with only about 4.5 million people.

Host Jeremy Hobson revisits his travels to Kentucky last May.

This segment aired on December 25, 2019.

