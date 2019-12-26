Here & Now
California Law Limiting Police Officers' Use Of Deadly Force Takes Effect Jan. 10
The 2018 shooting of an unarmed 22-year-old named Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, prompted lawmakers to pass a measure, one of the country's strictest, that will limit when police officers can use deadly force.
CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) has the story.
This story comes to Here & Now from Force of Law, a podcast from CalMatters and Studio To Be.
This segment aired on December 26, 2019.
