The 2018 shooting of an unarmed 22-year-old named Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, prompted lawmakers to pass a measure, one of the country's strictest, that will limit when police officers can use deadly force.

CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) has the story.

This story comes to Here & Now from Force of Law, a podcast from CalMatters and Studio To Be.