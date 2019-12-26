Here & Now
Police in Moscow raided the office of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Thursday. The activist has been a constant thorn in the Putin government's side. The details of what happened are still trickling out.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Lucian Kim (@lucian_kim), NPR international correspondent based in Moscow.
This segment aired on December 26, 2019.
