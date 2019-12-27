Here & Now
2019 was a turbulent year, to say the least, bucking trends and defying expectations — and the world of television was not immune.
Between the Central Park Five, the Chernobyl disaster and R. Kelly's alleged sexual abuses, television took to task the stories that should not be forgotten.
NPR's Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks about the year in television.
This segment aired on December 27, 2019.
