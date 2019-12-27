What 'Blue Zones' Can Teach Us About Getting Healthy In 202009:41
December 27, 2019
As the start of 2020 nears, many of us are thinking about New Year's resolutions.

One of the most common is to get healthier. People living in "Blue Zones" — some of the oldest groups of people in the world — have a particular approach to living a long and happy life.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dan Buettner, a National Geographic fellow and author of "The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes To Live To 100."

This segment aired on December 27, 2019.

