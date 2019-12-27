Here & Now
Justin Trudeau is trending on social media after President Trump tweeted about broadcasters in Canada editing his cameo out of the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York."
And another film is still uniting the internet over bad reviews — what are people saying about "Cats?"
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Femi Oke, host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on December 27, 2019.
