December 27, 2019
Justin Trudeau is trending on social media after President Trump tweeted about broadcasters in Canada editing his cameo out of the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York."

And another film is still uniting the internet over bad reviews — what are people saying about "Cats?"

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Femi Oke, host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on December 27, 2019.

