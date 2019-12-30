Here & Now
Some one in four Americans own a smart speaker. The artificial intelligence behind those devices gets more powerful as Americans give them more control over door locks and lightbulbs.
KUOW's Joshua McNichols (@joshuamcnichols) looks into how hackers could get into a smart home through a smart speaker. This story was adapted from the KUOW podcast Primed.
This segment aired on December 30, 2019.
