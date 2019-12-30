Here & Now
What's Behind Automakers' Push To Make Even Bigger SUVs?
Heading into the New Year, automakers are rolling out even bigger sport utility vehicles as they remain one of the most popular vehicles on the market. The 2021 Chevy Tahoe is a whopping 6.7 inches longer than the 2020 version.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey), a business trends reporter for USA Today.
This segment aired on December 30, 2019.
