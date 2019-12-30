French Film Tops Critic Ty Burr's Best of 2019 List10:55
December 30, 2019
Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for best films of 2019. (Jake Hills)
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr (@tyburr) about his picks for best films of 2019, topped by the French film "Portrait of a Lady On Fire."

Ty Burr's Top 10 Films Of 2019

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2. Marriage Story

3. Parasite

4. Knives Out

5. Honeyland

6. Little Women

7. The Irishman

8. Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

9. Pain and Glory

10. Uncut Gems

Ty Burr's Top 50 Films Of The Decade

  1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
  2. Phantom Thread (2017)
  3. The Clock (2010)
  4. The Social Network (2010)
  5.  Manchester by the Sea (2016)
  6. Get Out (2017)
  7. The Florida Project (2017)
  8. Le Quattro Volte (2010)
  9. The Act of Killing (2012)
  10. Under the Skin (2013)
  11. Moonlight (2016)
  12. Amour (2012)
  13. Parasite (2019)
  14. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
  15. Margaret (2011)
  16. Holy Motors (2012)
  17. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
  18. Cameraperson (2016)
  19. The Shape of Water (2017)
  20. The Rider (2017)
  21. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)
  22. Her (2013)
  23. A Separation (2011)
  24. Paterson (2016)
  25. Shoplifters (2018)
  26. Fruitvale Station (2013)
  27. The Immigrant (2013)
  28. Manakamana (2013)
  29. Spotlight (2015)
  30. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018)
  31. The Irishman (2019)
  32. Whiplash (2014)
  33. Toy Story 3 (2010) 
  34. Boyhood (2014)
  35. The Death of Stalin (2017)
  36. 45 Years (2015)
  37. The Tree of Life (2011)
  38. Hugo (2011)
  39. Inside Out  (2015)
  40. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
  41. Marriage Story (2019)
  42. Burning (2018)
  43. Atlantics (2019)
  44. This is Not a Film (2011)
  45. Lincoln (2012)
  46. Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2019)
  47. Oslo, August 31st (2011)
  48. The Fits (2015)
  49. Nebraska (2013)
  50. Spring Breakers (2012)

This segment aired on December 30, 2019.

