Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr (@tyburr) about his picks for best films of 2019, topped by the French film "Portrait of a Lady On Fire."

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

2. Marriage Story

3. Parasite

4. Knives Out

5. Honeyland

6. Little Women

7. The Irishman

8. Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

9. Pain and Glory

10. Uncut Gems