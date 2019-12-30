Here & Now
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr (@tyburr) about his picks for best films of 2019, topped by the French film "Portrait of a Lady On Fire."
Ty Burr's Top 10 Films Of 2019
1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire
2. Marriage Story
3. Parasite
4. Knives Out
5. Honeyland
6. Little Women
7. The Irishman
8. Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
9. Pain and Glory
10. Uncut Gems
Ty Burr's Top 50 Films Of The Decade
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- Phantom Thread (2017)
- The Clock (2010)
- The Social Network (2010)
- Manchester by the Sea (2016)
- Get Out (2017)
- The Florida Project (2017)
- Le Quattro Volte (2010)
- The Act of Killing (2012)
- Under the Skin (2013)
- Moonlight (2016)
- Amour (2012)
- Parasite (2019)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Margaret (2011)
- Holy Motors (2012)
- Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
- Cameraperson (2016)
- The Shape of Water (2017)
- The Rider (2017)
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)
- Her (2013)
- A Separation (2011)
- Paterson (2016)
- Shoplifters (2018)
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
- The Immigrant (2013)
- Manakamana (2013)
- Spotlight (2015)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018)
- The Irishman (2019)
- Whiplash (2014)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Boyhood (2014)
- The Death of Stalin (2017)
- 45 Years (2015)
- The Tree of Life (2011)
- Hugo (2011)
- Inside Out (2015)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
- Marriage Story (2019)
- Burning (2018)
- Atlantics (2019)
- This is Not a Film (2011)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2019)
- Oslo, August 31st (2011)
- The Fits (2015)
- Nebraska (2013)
- Spring Breakers (2012)
This segment aired on December 30, 2019.
