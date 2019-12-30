This week, on Jan. 1, the California Consumer Privacy Act takes effect, requiring tech companies to disclose what data they collect on their users and what they're doing with it.

It's been called the strictest digital privacy law in the United States to date, and it's going to affect everyone on the internet⁠ — not just Californians.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison), reporter for Recode and Vox's Open Sourced project, a year-long reporting initiative on the hidden consequences of tech.