Chrysler Museum Of Art Exhibition Looks Back On Thomas Jefferson's Legacy09:36Play
Many museums around the country are taking steps to acknowledge the role of slavery. Among them is an exhibition at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, that explores Thomas Jefferson's evolution as an architect and slave owner.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the museum's director Erik Neil about Jefferson's legacy and slaves.
This segment aired on December 31, 2019.
