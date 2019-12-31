New Census numbers show the U.S. population is growing at its slowest pace in decades. William Frey, a demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, joins us to discuss why. And, the cast of "Hair" got together for a reunion in New York earlier this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. The movie was first a hit Broadway musical that debuted in 1968. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 31, 2019, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.