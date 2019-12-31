Here & Now
'Hair' Cast Reunites To Celebrate Musical Film's 40th Anniversary11:07Play
"Hair" was first a hit Broadway musical back in 1968 and then was made into a popular movie in 1979. To celebrate the success and 40th anniversary, the cast of the film got together for a reunion in New York this year.
This segment aired on December 31, 2019.
Robin Young Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.
