Looking Back On A Tumultuous Year In Tech
December 31, 2019
2019 saw major technological milestones and triumphs of innovation, as well as some spectacular scandals in the world of tech.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley looks back at the year in tech news with Jessica Lessin (@Jessicalessin), founder and editor-in-chief of The Information, and Christina Passariello (@cpassariello), technology editor for The Washington Post.

This segment aired on December 31, 2019.

