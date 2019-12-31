Here & Now
Looking Back On A Tumultuous Year In Tech09:45Play
2019 saw major technological milestones and triumphs of innovation, as well as some spectacular scandals in the world of tech.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley looks back at the year in tech news with Jessica Lessin (@Jessicalessin), founder and editor-in-chief of The Information, and Christina Passariello (@cpassariello), technology editor for The Washington Post.
This segment aired on December 31, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news