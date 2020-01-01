Expressing deep frustration over stalled nuclear talks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is warning Wednesday of unspecified "shocking" action.

Also in Baghdad, U.S. troops fired tear gas at hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen and other protesters who gathered outside the U.S. embassy for a second day.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) with Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Security Studies program.