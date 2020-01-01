Humorist Dan Zevin's New Book Gives Tips To Deal With New Year's Daily Aggravations04:47
January 01, 2020
"Very Modern Mantras," by Dan Zevin. (Ciku Theuri)
"Very Modern Mantras," by Dan Zevin. (Ciku Theuri)

Thurber Prize-winning humorist Dan Zevin is out with a new book to help you get through daily aggravations in the new year. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to him about his cheeky mantras for practical, immediate gratification meditation in his book, "Very Modern Mantras: Daily Affirmations for Daily Aggravations."

This segment aired on January 1, 2020.

