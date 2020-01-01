Expressing deep frustration over stalled nuclear talks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is warning today of unspecified "shocking" action. Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with MIT's Security Studies Program joins us to discuss. And, pilot Matthew Ayers knows how difficult it can be to eat healthy on the road, especially for vegan travelers. He hosts a website called the Vegan Pilot where he gives tips to vegan and vegetarian travelers. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 1, 2020, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.