Vegan Pilot Tells Fellow Travelers How To Fly Meat Free05:35
January 01, 2020
As travelers may have noticed this holiday season, it's not easy to eat well on the road or in the air. Think long-haul flights, chronic jet lag and disordered eating. Well, for vegan travelers, it's even more complicated.

That came as an unwelcome surprise to pilot Matthew Ayer (@MatthewAyer) when he started flying. He now hosts a website for tips to fellow vegetarian and vegan travelers. Ayer joins host Robin Young to discuss.

This segment aired on January 1, 2020.

