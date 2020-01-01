Here & Now
Vegan Pilot Tells Fellow Travelers How To Fly Meat Free05:35Play
As travelers may have noticed this holiday season, it's not easy to eat well on the road or in the air. Think long-haul flights, chronic jet lag and disordered eating. Well, for vegan travelers, it's even more complicated.
That came as an unwelcome surprise to pilot Matthew Ayer (@MatthewAyer) when he started flying. He now hosts a website for tips to fellow vegetarian and vegan travelers. Ayer joins host Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on January 1, 2020.
