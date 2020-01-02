More than 200 fires continue to burn in Australia, many in the country's two most populous states — New South Wales and Victoria. Firefighters are urging tourists along the south coast of New South Wales to leave before conditions worsen this weekend.

At least 17 people have been killed and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed over the past few months.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Carol Duncan (@carolduncan), a city councilor in Newcastle in New South Wales and former broadcaster with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Duncan's father's home was recently destroyed in one of the fires.