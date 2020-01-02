Here & Now
The Department of Veterans Affairs is experimenting with ways of keeping older veterans out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
One pilot program in San Antonio, Texas, places federally backed volunteers in the homes of veterans to help with cooking, cleaning and other low-skill tasks.
Carson Frame (@carson_frame) of Texas Public Radio reports for the American Homefront Project.
