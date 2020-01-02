Here & Now
Federal Judge Cites Racial Discrimination In Blocking North Carolina Voter ID Law05:17Play
A U.S. District Court judge temporarily struck down a voter photo ID law in North Carolina, ruling that it was discriminatory and cited the state's long history of racial prejudice and voter suppression.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks to WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) about the impact of this ruling.
This segment aired on January 2, 2020.
