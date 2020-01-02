Protesters Withdraw From U.S. Embassy In Baghdad After 2 Days Of Clashes05:24
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 02, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces. But U.S.-Iran tensions remain high as more marines arrive to protect the embassy.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN) in Baghdad.

This segment aired on January 2, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news