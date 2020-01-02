Here & Now
Protesters Withdraw From U.S. Embassy In Baghdad After 2 Days Of Clashes05:24Play
Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces. But U.S.-Iran tensions remain high as more marines arrive to protect the embassy.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN) in Baghdad.
This segment aired on January 2, 2020.
