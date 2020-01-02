In 1979, David Rockefeller, then-president of Chase Bank, mounted a covert campaign to convince former President Jimmy Carter to admit the Shah of Iran to the United States. When Carter finally relented, the Iranian hostage crisis erupted, causing Carter to lose the election.

Host Robin Young talks to Terence Smith, who, in 1981, helped expose Rockefeller's business ties to Iran, about a new trove of documents that further reveal Rockefeller's influence.

View of a massive demonstration against the Shah of Iran in downtown Tehran, Iran, Oct. 9, 1978. (Michel Lipchitz/AP)