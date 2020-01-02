Here & Now
Carter, Rockefeller And The Shah Of Iran: What 1979 Can Teach Us About The Dangers Of Shadow Diplomacy10:47Play
In 1979, David Rockefeller, then-president of Chase Bank, mounted a covert campaign to convince former President Jimmy Carter to admit the Shah of Iran to the United States. When Carter finally relented, the Iranian hostage crisis erupted, causing Carter to lose the election.
Host Robin Young talks to Terence Smith, who, in 1981, helped expose Rockefeller's business ties to Iran, about a new trove of documents that further reveal Rockefeller's influence.
This segment aired on January 2, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news