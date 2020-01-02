Carter, Rockefeller And The Shah Of Iran: What 1979 Can Teach Us About The Dangers Of Shadow Diplomacy10:47
January 02, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 1977 photo, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran visits Washington. (AP)
In 1979, David Rockefeller, then-president of Chase Bank, mounted a covert campaign to convince former President Jimmy Carter to admit the Shah of Iran to the United States. When Carter finally relented, the Iranian hostage crisis erupted, causing Carter to lose the election.

Host Robin Young talks to Terence Smith, who, in 1981, helped expose Rockefeller's business ties to Iran, about a new trove of documents that further reveal Rockefeller's influence.

View of a massive demonstration against the Shah of Iran in downtown Tehran, Iran, Oct. 9, 1978. (Michel Lipchitz/AP)
Picture of exiled Muslim leader Ayatollah Khomeini overshadows huge anti-Shah demonstration commemorating 25 years of the monarch's rule and symbol of his power, Dec. 10, 1978, in Tehran. (Michel Lipchitz/AP)
