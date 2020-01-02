Here & Now
Companies Can Decide Not To Hire Nicotine Users In 21 States03:49Play
U-Haul, based in Phoenix, Arizona, plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users beginning Feb. 1. The company says it's part of an effort to create a healthier corporate culture.
Arizona is one of 21 states where it is legal for employers to not hire someone because they smoke, vape or use other nicotine products.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about the policy.
This segment aired on January 2, 2020.
