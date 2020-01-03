Here & Now
Week In Review: Impeachment Stalemate Continues As 2020 Race Kicks Into High Gear10:45Play
The Hill's Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) and NBC's Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) join Here & Now's Tonya Mosley and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the repercussions after the killing of the top Iranian general, what to expect on impeachment next week when Congress returns, and the latest from the presidential race with the Iowa caucuses just one month away.
This segment aired on January 3, 2020.
