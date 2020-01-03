Homelessness across the country rose 2.7% last year, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Oakland, California, homelessness increased nearly 50% over the past two years due, in large part, to rising rents and evictions.

Two moms facing housing insecurity occupied a vacant home and formed the advocacy group, Moms 4 Housing. They are facing possible eviction this week.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with one of those mothers, Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing, and Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Wedgewood Incorporated, the property management company that owns the home the moms currently live in.